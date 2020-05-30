Neetu Kapoor shares loved-up throwback photo with Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared a loved-up throwback photo with husband Rishi Kapoor and penned down an emotional note for the deceased Bollywood actor.



Neetu, who has been treating her fans with memorable photos with Rishi Kapoor, turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up throwback photo.

Rishi and Neetu looked all smiling in the adorable picture.

Neetu wrote, ““Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye Cheerio, here I go on my way With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye Give me a smile, I can keep for a while In my heart while I'm away.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on Instagram.



Veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor died last month at the age of 67.