Shah Rukh Khan's office-turned-quarantine-facility lying unused

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan offered their office to be converted into a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in Mumbai.

The power couple has taken up a lot of initiatives for Covid-19 relief which includes financial help as well of the people who are affected by the virus.

However, their four-storey building in Mumbai's Khar is lying unused, as reported by Mumbai Mirror, because the city's municipal corporation was unable to operate there due to lack of doctors to run the facility.

While Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) thanked SRK and Gauri for giving up their office for Covid-19 relief, not a single patient has been admitted since last month.

The vicinity in which the facility is located has reported more than 450 cases and 60 casualties.

Recently, SRK also took initiative to support Amphan cyclone victims.