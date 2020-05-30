close
Sat May 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 30, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan's office-turned-quarantine-facility lying unused

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 30, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan's office-turned-quarantine-facility lying unused  

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan offered  their office to be converted into a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in Mumbai. 

The power couple has taken up a lot of initiatives for Covid-19 relief which includes financial help as well of the people who are affected by the virus. 

However, their four-storey building in Mumbai's Khar is lying unused, as reported by Mumbai Mirror, because the city's municipal corporation was unable to operate there due to lack of doctors to run the facility.

While Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) thanked SRK and Gauri for giving up their office for Covid-19 relief, not a single patient has been admitted since last month.

The vicinity in which the facility is located has reported more than 450 cases and 60 casualties. 

Recently, SRK also took initiative to support Amphan cyclone victims. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood