Shah Rukh Khan to support cyclone victims

Shah Rukh Khan on Friday announced to collaborate with charity organizations to provide essential supplies to those affected by the cyclone Amphan.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood King wrote, "Kolkata, with unity comes strength and resilience. Let’s get through this together and help out those affected by Amphan."

Thousands of people have been left homeless after the most powerful cyclone in more than a decade hit India and Bangladesh this week.

The Indian city of Kolkata was among one of the worst-hit areas in the South Asian country.



