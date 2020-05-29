Amitabh Bachchan arranges for transport for migrant workers amid COVID-19. Photo: NDTV

Due to the current world situation wreaking havoc in the world, a number of daily wage and migrant workers have been caught stranded in metropolis cities with nowhere to go and no way to earn a living.

In the wake of this nationwide issue, Amitabh Bachchan has stepped up, offering his support and resources for all those affected.

According to a report by Viral Bhayani, Amitabh Bachchan recently arranged over 10 buses to get migrant workers back home to Uttar Pradesh. This is not the first time Bollywood’s Big B has offered his support in this time of overwhelming crisis.

According to a large amount of circulating reports, Bachchan also distributed about 4500 cooked food packets every single day to numerous locations across Mumbai in collaboration with the Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Saheb Trust. The report also revealed that he has been doing so since March 28th. Including this, he has also provided masks, PPE kits, and even sanitizers to a number of Mumbai hospitals.