Ashish Chanchlani admits to mental stress during a hard phase of life

Ashish Chanchlani is one of India’s most beloved YouTube stars and with his knack for humor he has tickled the fancy of numerous fans across the globe.

Ashish has achieved many milestones in his life and one of his biggest was representing India at Avengers: Infinity Wars and Endgame.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about one of the most personal struggles he faced during the start of his career on YouTube.

The conversation began after a fan asked him about one of the ‘hardest moments’ in his life and Ashish candidly replied by saying, "When I went through mental stress and personal things happening in life and then being able to create content for the public. Not being in the right space and still be able to do that is really difficult. It is my fans who push me out of this."

“Of course, the family is there, but when I am mentally spaced or disturbed, I check my DMs and see how much I have affected them through my content, and that helps me. They are my pillars."

Before this, he has never opened up about his personal life to his fans, albeit his fan following is huge. However, when fans inquired about his girlfriend the YouTube star merely laughed it off, stating that he would prefer to keep that information under wraps.