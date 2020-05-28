Sindh reports a whopping 1,924 coronavirus recoveries in one day

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said it was 'better to strictly follow the precautionary measures than to regret later'. Twitter/CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse)/via The News/Files

KARACHI: Sindh has reported that almost 2,000 patients have recovered from the coronavirus and returned to their homes over the past 24 hours for the first time since the emergence of the pandemic in the province, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah confirmed on Thursday.



With 1,924 people who recovered from the deadly infection, the total number of recoveries so far bumped up to 11,190, Shah said.

The chief minister added that 1,103 individuals were diagnosed as positive out of the 4,101 tests carried out over the past 24 hours; total number of tests conducted rose to 167,906, of which 25,309 were positive.

"About 13,723 patients are currently under treatment and 12,146 of them are self-isolating at their homes, 661 patients at isolation centres, and 916 are admitted in various hospitals in the province," he said.

Speaking of coronavirus patients with complications, Shah said 227 were in a critical condition in Sindh and 39 of them were on ventilators.

The chief minister added that with 16 new deaths during the last 24 hours, the toll across the province had risen to 396.



Karachi had most of the 1,103 new cases, at 905. District-wise, 249 were from Malir, 201 from South, 175 from East, 131 from Central, 100 from Korangi, and 49 from West.

CM Shah said 32 new cases were from Hyderabad, 21 from Shikarpur, 20 from Larkana, 19 from Sukkur, 18 from Ghotki, 11 from Jacobabad, seven each from Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot, four from Khairpur, two each from Dadu and Mirpurkhas, and one each in Naushero Feroze, Sanghar, Nawabshah, and Thatta.

Concluding the daily situational report of Sindh, Shah emphasised that cases were rising due to recklessness of the citizens.

"Until we are not vigilant in implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the epidemic will not be eliminated," he said. "It is better to strictly follow the precautionary measures than to regret later."