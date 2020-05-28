When Rishi Kapoor expressed regrets over not making friends with Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor had a rocky relationship with his son Ranbir Kapoor which both the actors were quite open about.

In a throwback video, Rishi can be seen revealing that he regrets not being close enough to his son.

He reportedly said that he was always scared of his father, out of respect. Similarly, although Ranbir respected him, he was never friends with him and he regrets that deeply.



He further stated that Ranbir used to share a drink with him but never smoked in front of him out of respect.



Rishi also went on to reveal that he and his wife Neetu Kapoor did not take Ranbir’s decision to move out quite well.



Rishi said that his own father gave him space when he moved out after marriage and he too gave Ranbir his space too when he decided to move out. He added that Ranbir is a great son and that he listens to him but he doesn’t interfere in his career.

Moreover, the late actor revealed that it is too late to make amends now. According to him, it is like there is a glass wall where they both can see each other but cannot talk to each other.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after suffering from leaukemia for two years.