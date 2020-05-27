Robert Pattinson in awe of Christopher Nolan who blew up real Boeing 747 for 'Tenet'

Robert Pattinson is in awe of Christopher Nolan after the celebrated Hollywood directed blew up a real plane for his upcoming film, "Tenet".



Tenet features Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in the lead roles who are seen discussing the scene in the trailer.



Commenting on the scene, Pattinson said "You wouldn’t have thought there was any reality where you would be doing a scene where they just have an actual 747 to blow up!. It’s so bold to the point of ridiculousness… I remember, as we were shooting it, I was thinking, ‘How many more times is this even going to be happening in a film at all?’”



Speaking about the second trailer for the film which shows a Boeing 747 aircraft crashing into a hanger, Nolan said it was real.

Asked why he blew up the real plane, the director said during in an interview with Total Film Magazine,"While scouting for locations in Victorville, California, the team discovered a massive array of old planes. We started to run the numbers...It became apparent that it would actually be more efficient to buy a real plane of the real size, and perform this sequence for real in camera, rather than build miniatures or go the CG route.”







