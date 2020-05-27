Salman Khan on getting caught cheating on fiancée Sangeeta: blast from the past

There was a time Salman Khan almost got hitched to ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Biljani

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan despite being one of the older actors, is still hailed as the ultimate heartthrob of the industry.

And while the actor keeps his love life under wraps, there was a time he almost got hitched to ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Biljani. However, the wedding was called off at the very last minute after the Bharat hero was caught red-handed, cheating on his wife-to-be.

Speaking about the incident on Koffee with Karan back in 2013, Salman had stated: “No, I am sure I have met quite a few right people and I just think that they will get righter and righter. Writer ka beta hoon toh thoda sa righter hona chahiye (I’m a writer’s son so I need somebody righter). I hope I am not wrong about that.”

“There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed,” he added.

Karan asked if Sangeeta had caught her, Salman first uttered “no, no, no,” but then proceeded to confess: “Yeah, kind of.”