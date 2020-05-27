Karim Morani’s daughter Zoa donates blood for 2nd time to help recover Covid-19 patients

Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Zoa donated her blood for plasma therapy second time to help recover the Covid-19 patients.



Zoa, who recently recovered from Covid-19, turned to Instagram to share her photo while donating the blood at Nair Hospital.

She wrote, “Plasma donation round 2...Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU.”

“Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood, u may be able to help someone”, she further said.



Last time, Zoa Morani donated her blood for plasma therapy trials at Nair hospital on May 9.



Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani had completely recovered from Covid-19 recently.