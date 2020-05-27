close
Wed May 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 27, 2020

Veteran Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests negative for Covid-19

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, May 27, 2020
Veteran Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests negative for Covid-19

Veteran Bollywood star Kiran Kumar has tested negative for Coronavirus in his latest examination after he contracted covid-19 on May 14, 2020.

The actor is feeling much better now, however, he is still quarantined on a different floor of his residence, according to Indian media.

Earlier, talking to Indian media the actor had said “I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There’s no fever, no cough, I’m fine and have self-quarantined at home.”

“My family lives on the second floor of the building and I’m currently on the third floor. On May 26 or May 27, I am going to get my second test done. At the moment I’m absolutely fine,” he added. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood