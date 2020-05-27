Veteran Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests negative for Covid-19

Veteran Bollywood star Kiran Kumar has tested negative for Coronavirus in his latest examination after he contracted covid-19 on May 14, 2020.



The actor is feeling much better now, however, he is still quarantined on a different floor of his residence, according to Indian media.

Earlier, talking to Indian media the actor had said “I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There’s no fever, no cough, I’m fine and have self-quarantined at home.”

“My family lives on the second floor of the building and I’m currently on the third floor. On May 26 or May 27, I am going to get my second test done. At the moment I’m absolutely fine,” he added.