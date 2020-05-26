Sameera Reddy reveals what it is like to be a new mom amid quarantine.

Sameera Reddy recently spoke at length about her experience with motherhood and raising two children in the wake of a harrowing pandemic afoot.

In a video posted to her Instagram, the mother of two reveals what it is like to be a mother.

In the video she was quoted saying, "Every time I look at my baby girl, I feel a sense of joy and optimism. There are so many stories that I will be telling her about the unconditional love and efforts that doctors, nurses, police forces, and the community at large are putting in to ensure our safety and protection.”

"I understand what it takes to be a new mother, especially during this time. I have always championed that we mothers are imperfectly perfect --- the ups and downs, constant worry, disconnection, these feelings are normal and I am confident that we will come out stronger.”



Before signing off, the mother revealed how the hashtag #WelcomeToTheWorld tugged at her heart strings. "There is so much beauty and love present in our world today. This is the start of something new and truly is the best time to be born.”