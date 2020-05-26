close
Sun May 24, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
May 26, 2020

Anil Kapoor admits ‘Mr India’ still holds an important message even after 33 years

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, May 26, 2020
Anil Kapoor admits ‘Mr India’ is ‘as important, if not more so’ to me. Photo: Times of India

Actor Anil kapoor recently sat back, recalling his experiences working on the 1987 blockbuster hit, Mr India.

The movie was written and scripted by Salim Khan. The film featured, Sridevi as a journalist, Amrish Puri as the villian Mogambo and Anil Kapoor as Mr India.

Taking to Instagram the iconic actor revealed how the song Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai came into being. In the video, Anil Kapoor can be heard saying, "'Mr India' was and always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey became obsessed with every detail. From the time I heard the tune of Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai I could only imagine Kishore Da's voice singing it.”

Mr India was & always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey I became obsessed with every detail. From the time I heard the tune of ‘Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai’ I could only imagine Kishore Da’s voice singing it. At the time, Kishore Kumar & Laxmikant Pyarelal did not want to work together. It took months to even get in touch with Kishore da. When I finally did, I went to Kishore Kumar’s residence & mediated their patch up...the end result was this beautiful melody which is so uplifting during these tough times. Today is 33 years since the release of Mr India and it’s message is still as important, if not more so. Be kind to each other, do the right thing; life may get tough, but in the end, good will prevail. ‘Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai Haar Ke Baad Hi Jeet Hai Thode Aansu Hai, Thodi Hasi Aaj Gham Hai To Kal Hai Khushi’

"At the time, Kishore Kumar and Laxmikant Pyarelal did not want to work together. It took months to even get in touch with Kishore da. When I finally did, I went to Kishore Kumar's residence and mediated their patch up... the end result was this beautiful melody which is so uplifting during these tough times.”

Even with 33 years having had past since its release, Anil Kapoor believes its message is still just "as important, if not more so.” Anil believes people should "be kind to each other, do the right thing; life may get tough, but in the end, goodwill prevail.

