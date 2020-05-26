Interior minister assures PIA pilot’s family of transparent probe

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah meeting father of the PIA pilot who lost live in Karachi plane crash. Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan.

The government has assured the family of late PIA pilot Sajjad Gul of a “transparent inquiry” into the tragedy after his father raised doubts on the probe being conducted by the airline.

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Tuesday met with the father of the deceased PIA official and said that a transparent investigation will be conducted into Karachi plane crash as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, he made the remarks during his visit to the residence of the pilot in Lahore where he condoled with the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul.

“The country lost national assets in the form of precious lives in the plane crash, Ijaz Shah said, adding, “the death of Captain Sajjad Gul is a major loss not only to the PIA but the entire country.”

On Monday, the father of the PIA pilot had said he does not have "an ounce of faith" in the airline's inquiry into the tragic plane crash which left 97 dead — including his son.



Addressing a media briefing alongside Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Gul Muhammad Bhatti said it "pains him to say that the PIA's top hierarchy itself is leaking bits of the inquiry report and blaming people left and right for negligence".

He said that they (PIA) are "not trustworthy people" and are "not fit to conduct an inquiry".

"Those people are not professional and are not good people.

"Just one day prior you called him a national hero.

"He has logged in 17,000 hours. He is the only pilot to have completed 1,000 hours in a year [...] he is a thorough professional," said the aggrieved father.

Bhatti said that he has faith, however, in the assurances given by the governor who has said he "stands with him" and in the prime minister.

He said no remarks must be made until the black box's contents come forward and he will comment "if justice is not done".

The team of renowned plane manufacturing company, Airbus, arrived in Pakistan Tuesday to investigate the recent crash of one of its own manufactured aircraft in Karachi.

Airbus team kicks off probe

A Airbus team visited the site on today where the PK-8303 flight had crashed. The technical team inspected the houses that were damaged by the crash.

The Airbus team was briefed about the crash by PIA and fire department officials. The Aircraft Accident and Investigation team were present with the Airbus technical team as well to ascertain the situation.

The technical experts studied the remains of the plane and inspected the engines, landing gear, wings and flight control system of the aircraft.

The team inspected the Jinnah International Airport runway later and are expected to visit the control tower as well.

Airbus is conducting an independent investigation into the crash, which reportedly happened due to an engine failure.

The team of technical advisers left for Pakistan on board special flight AEB1888 of Airbus A330 from French city, Toulouse.