Shah Rukh Khan admires Madhuri for her first ever song 'Candle'

Shah Rukh Khan admires Madhuri for her first ever track 'Candle'

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan praised co-star Madhuri Dixit for her lovely voice after she released her first ever single Candle.



The Koyla actor commented on Madhuri’s Twitter post saying “All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked up to and have learnt my craft from.”

About the Candle, Shah Rukh Khan said “What a lovely voice & how beautiful is she!!! Awesome.”

Madhuri was delighted after Khan liked her song and thanked him for his compliments saying “Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me.”

“I am so happy you liked the song.”

Madhuri released her first ever track Candle on May 23, 2020.

The actress turned to Twitter and shared the song. She wrote, “Happy, excited & a little nervous! Here's my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy.”

She said, “#Candle out now exclusively on Facebook and Instagram. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it!”