Sun May 24, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan prays for love, peace and prosperity for all in heartfelt Eid message

Shah Rukh Khan prays for love, peace and prosperity in heartfelt Eid message

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has extended Eid greetings to his fans and prayed for everyone's well-being.

The Raees actor turned to Twitter to share heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and encouraged everyone to stay strong during the testing time.

He wrote, “May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all.”

Khan went on to say “May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always.”

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated eid with family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year on Eid, the actor’s fans gather outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai to have a glimpse of the superstar, however, this year due to coronavirus lockdown they could not gather to wish the actor on the special occasion. 

