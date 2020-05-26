Priyanka Chopra treats fans with first ever picture with Nick Jonas

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is quarantined with husband Nick Jonas in the United States amid coronavirus pandemic, treated her fans with her first ever dazzling picture with the hubby.



The Sky Is Pink star turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photo with Nick Jonas.

She wrote, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together.”

“Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas,” Priyanka further said.

The actress went on to say “Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”



Commenting on the endearing post, Nick Jonas dropped a lovable comment saying “Best two years of my life. I love you.”

The adorable photo has won the hearts of the fans on Instagram.