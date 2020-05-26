Salman Khan's third song ‘Bhai Bhai’ is out now

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who celebrated his Eid at Panvel farm house, released his third song Bhai Bhai to spread the brotherhood on Eid-ul-Fitr.



The Bharat actor released the song on his YouTube channel and shared the link on social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the poster of Bhai Bhai and wrote, “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai (I have made something for you, watch and tell me how was it. Eid Mubarak to all).”

About the song, the actor said “A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!”



Salman Khan, who is still at his farmhouse, had earlier released two songs Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina from the quarantine.