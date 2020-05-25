On Karan Johar's birthday, two of his household staffers test positive for COVID-19

Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed that two of his household staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

On account of his birthday, Johar issued an official statement addressing the matter.

In the statement, Johar mentioned that the patients have all taken the swab test today in the morning and have tested negative for the same. He added that the whole family will stay in quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.



“I’d like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID 19. As soon the symptoms were detected they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms. The rest of us in the family and staff are all safe and display no symptoms," the filmmaker said.

" We all have taken the swab test in the morning and have tested negative, but we will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to," he added.