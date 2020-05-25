After Faizal, Indian TikTok star Amir Siddiqui's account suspended

Indian TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui came under fire after a highly controversial and insensitive video about the glorification of acid attacks displeased a large section of the society.

Following immense censure from internet users, Faizal's account was banned on the video-sharing platform.

Now, his elder brother Amir is facing suspension of his account over reported violations of community guidelines, and a complaint filed against him by lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan.

Lawyer Khan says, “Amir has been promoting violence, hatred against women, and talking against YouTubers. He had defamed my client, Noor Siddiqui, by posting a video and also threatening him with a voice note. A complaint was filed against him at Versova Police Station, and a legal defamation notice was sent to him on Whatsapp.”

Responding to the allegations, Amir told BT, “I got to know in the morning that my account has been suspended. I am in touch with my management team and the platform to understand the reason. We will be taking the legal route to reclaim the account. I haven’t been too active on TikTok since about a month. The video, which is doing the rounds, is a prank video and was made almost a year ago. The girl featuring in it was informed about the prank, eventually."

"However, only a part of the video is being circulated. I don’t intend to hurt anyone intentionally and follow the community guidelines. I had just started making videos on TikTok back then and have become careful of what I post today, given my following. I don’t want to have a bad influence on anyone. Every now and then, an old video surfaces and people ask to impose a ban on the account. I don’t know if we are being targeted. I have nothing to say," he added.

Talking about the complaint filed by Ali Kaashif Khan, he said, “My management has told me about the notice and we will fight in court. The allegations are false and we will fight it legally.”

