Katrina Kaif wishes fans ‘Eid Mubarak’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to her Muslim fans and friends celebrating the festival.



The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and shared a boomerang video with moon and stars, and wrote “Eid Mubarak.”

Katrina looked ethereal in traditional white shalwar kameez and dupatta.



Meanwhile, the Sooryavanshi actress shared an Instagram story and showered love on Karan Johar, who is celebrating his 48th birthday today.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the bestest person @karanjohar. Love you.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

The film was slated to hit the screens in March 2020, but due to coronavirus pandemic, the release of the movie was postponed for an indefinite period.