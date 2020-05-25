Kareena Kapoor, Sonam, Ananya send love, wishes to Karan Johar on his 48th birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is celebrating 48th birthday today, received love and wishes from B-town celebrities.
Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others turned to Instagram and extended love and wishes to Karan Johar.
Sonam, while sharing a throwback photos with Karan, wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar my fellow Gemini, who is as fashion obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can’t wait to celebrate you and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you!”
Kareena also took to Instagram and shared an endearing photo with the filmmaker to warmly wish him.
Ananya Panday shared a story and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best of the [email protected] love you loads.”