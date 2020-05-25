close
Sun May 24, 2020
Sonam Kapoor sends Eid wishes to Muslim fans, friends

Sonam Kapoor sends Eid wishes to Muslim fans, friends

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor, who is spending quality time with husband Anand Ahuja in New Delhi amid coronavirus pandemic, has extended Eid greetings to all her Muslim friends and fans.

The Neerja actress turned to Instagram and shared her adorable throwback photo and wrote, “Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow.”

She went on to say “Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid.”

Muslims in India are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today Monday, May 25, 2020.

