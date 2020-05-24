Pankaj Tripathi showcases his disappointment over the current state of Bollywood. Photo: Your Story

Pankaj Tripathi has been free from the hustle and bustle of Bollywood like many others due to quarantine, however during this time he has noticed how talent and craft is overlooked in favor of cheap parlor tricks in Bollywood.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Pankaj stated, "Earlier, I used to pay little heed to my personal time. I would be busy shooting on my weekly offs or during my daughter's summer vacations. But, here we are, in such uncertain times, learning that the rule of happy living is to find that work-life balance. [Hereon] I will prioritise better and ensure that I get my share of downtime.”

Even while trying to find that balance, he hopes craft and talent is given more recognition and that the frills and outward appearance of sparkle does not deter Bollywood big shots from looking at grit and skill.

"There are so many things that can distract us from our first love—acting. But, I have come to realise that everything that comes with stardom—be it the love from the fans, or the fame—hinges on your work. At the end of the day, it's the actor's ability to resonate with the audience that makes him indelible."

"For me, it's the love of the audience [that holds more value] than the frills that stardom has to offer like getting spotted at the airport and having a social media following. During the lockdown, I hope my peers have started to view life from a fresh prism. When we move into the new post-pandemic world, I hope we value the right things. So, my mantra is to keep doing solid work."