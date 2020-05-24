Gauahar Khan opens up on celebrating Eid alone this year

Gauahar Khan opens up on her solo celebratory plans this eid. Photo: CineTalkers

Eid for millions of Muslims this year seems to be a less than a vibrant affair. Many are forced into isolation, away from their family and friends and as a result will not be able to enjoy the essence of Eid in all its glory.

In a video posted to Instagram, Gauahar touched upon her experiences spending Eid on her own. During the course of the video she also revealed her plans, claiming that she will be spending most of her day video calling friends and family.



In the video, Gauahar was quoted saying, “I usually cook something special every year on Eid along with Nigaar (elder sister) and my mother. While we would divide most of the work, this year I have decided to cook sheer khurma and biryani for the three of us (her mother, herself and their house help). I wish I could distribute some of the delicacies to neighbours and visitors, but this year we can’t do that.”



In regards to her celebratory plans with family members living in the UAE, UK and the US, Gauahar plans to do it virtually, “They follow the Saudi date of Eid, which is one day ahead of India. We all will be wishing each other and celebrating Eid for two days.”

She even has her outfit ready in advance for the occasion. “I’m grateful that I have generous designer friends who keep sending me beautiful outfits, and which is why I have something new to wear. But I will keep the celebration subdued, realising that not everyone will be fortunate enough to do what they usually have been doing on the day.”

“As a kid I remember getting a new wallet every time to keep our Eidis. After growing up, Eidis from my brothers have made me happy. This year, I guess they will have to make a bank transfer.” she quips, but goes on to say, “Those warm hugs, conversations, laughter over good food and positive vibes will be badly missed this year. In Islam, we don’t have many festivals, but on Eid which comes twice a year, everyone comes together. But this time things would be really different.”



Before signing off she sent heartfelt prayers to all those who are away from families during this time, “I have been reciting the Quran, and this year I have learnt a six-page long Surah (prayer) which is called the Surah Ar-Rahman. It has been a good month of Ibadat (prayers) and I hope that it helps the rest of the world. I know this is our festival and Muslims step out to meet and greet, but this time please don’t do that as it would harm the little progress we have made in the last two months