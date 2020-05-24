Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reveals he thought he was being ‘mahan’ with autobiography

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reveals he thought he was being ‘mahan’ while writing. Photo: Koimoi

Aaliya’s divorce case against Nawazuddin Siddiqui has racked up quite a split internet following. Just recently, Aaliya spoke out against the actor’s controversial autobiography and its impact before being pulled from the shelves back in 2017.

During an interview with the Times of India Aaliya said, “When a person tries to be smart toh woh ulta pad jata hai (being cunning often backfires). If you are truthful then maybe the world would accept you.” She added, “You wrote about your girlfriend and affairs, I told him not to write about someone’s personal life and we have also fought over it but he believes that at times such things make you ‘mahan’ (great). They don’t make you ‘mahan’ but your character is revealed.”

In regards to revealing names and the ethics surrounding it within the industry Aaliya continued stating, “She is a girl working in the industry, how can you ruin someone’s image with whom you’ve been in a relationship? I have seen his world and have decided to stand for myself. Why should I save his respect when he doesn’t respect anyone. How long will a person suffer? It has been 10 years. What you see is not always the truth, to know him you have to spend time with him, which I have done.”