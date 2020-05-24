Esha Gupta bashes trolls comparing her to a lesser version of Angelina Jolie

Esha Gupta has been receiving hate on Instagram and is dubbed as the poor people version of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is one of Hollwood’s most jaw dropping actresses and no doubt a comparison with her is sure to leave anyone feeling good. However, there are many trolls against Esha Gupta, seeking to demean her by less-than comparisons.

Esha’s Instagram is constantly flooded with comment calling her ‘gareebon ki Angelina Jolie’. However, it appears the actor decided to put her foot down.

During an interview with Bollywood Life Esha was quoted saying, “She’s (Angelina) one of the hottest women. You know what annoys me, well…not anymore, but what used to annoy me was when people would be nasty earlier, and would love to troll…now they’ve become less bitter. However, people would call me, ‘Oh…gareebon ki Angelina Jolie (the poor man’s Angelina Jolie).’ And, I used to say, ‘Yeah, but you’re calling yourself gareeb (poor) there.’ I’m not saying that, I did not ask to look like this, it’s my parents’ production and I look like this.”

However, that is not to say she does not agree with the notion. “Yeah, I do, but, I’ll be honest, I still don’t see it (the analogy with Jolie’s visage). Well, I may have seen it a couple of times, when people do that collage with two posters. So, at that time, the pictures they actually picked up, even I was like, ‘Okay maybe.’ Also, for me, I’ve always felt that I look like my mother. But, when people say it, and like I said, when they put the pictures together, then I’m like, ‘Yeah, maybe.”