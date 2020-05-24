Dia Mirza stresses on strengthening connection with nature

Dia Mirza stepped forth stressing on strengthening the relationship with nature

Bollywood star Dia Mirza seems to be one of the handful of stars in the industry using their voice and platform to raise awareness on environmental issues.

Marking the International Day for Biological Diversity on Saturday, the actor stepped forth stressing on strengthening the relationship with nature.

“Today, more than ever, we, as a planet, are called to reflect on our relationship with the nature. The pandemic has highlighted how our bond with the environment has existed well-before everything else. Everything we do is ultimately tied to nature to create one people and planet,” she said.

“I truly believe that nature repairs itself and never stops giving. But we must learn to give back as well,” she added.

She further urged the public to take up tools of communication to change the conversation around the environment.

“Creative arts, cinema, documentaries, and photography are powerful tools for social change and conservation, I urge people to adapt and adopt a lifestyle that increases the resilience of nations and communities as we recover from this pandemic,” she said.