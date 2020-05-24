David Warner swoons to Akshay Kumar's 'Bala' as his love for Bollywood grows

David Warner flaunted his dancing skills as he shook a leg to a Bollywood song

Australian opener David Warner seems to quite the Bollywood buff as he continues to swoon to Indian music on social media, giving his South Asian fans a bit of a laugh.

Turning to Instagram, the cricket ace flaunted his dancing skills as he shook a leg to a Bollywood song in a TikTok video.

The video, featuring the song Bala, gave a shout out to megastar Akshay Kumar: “I think I’ve got you covered @akshaykumar,” Warner captioned the video.

The video left all of his Indian fans in fits of laughter as he continued to drive away the quarantine blues with the help of Bollywood music.



Earlier, he along with his family were seen dancing away to Telegu star Allu Arjun’s hit songs as well as Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani.