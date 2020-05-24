Veteran Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar contracts coronavirus

Veteran Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to reports published by the Indian media.

The Dhadkan actor has been self-quarantining at his Mumbai residence ever since he tested positive for the deadly virus.

According to reports, Kumar is asymptomatic and keeping well.

“I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There’s no fever, no cough, I’m fine and have self quarantined at home,” he told PTI.



“My family lives on the second floor of the building and I’m currently on the third floor. On May 26 or May 27, I am going to get my second test done. At the moment I’m absolutely fine,” he added.

For the uninitiated, Kumar happens to be the son of legendary villain Jeevan who was seen playing key roles in films like Naya Daur, Johny Mera Naam, Amar Akbar Anthony and many others.

Earlier, celebrities like Zoa, Karim and Shaza Morani also tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after singer Kanika Kapoor became the first Indian celebrity to have contracted it.