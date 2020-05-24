Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across Pakistan today

Photo: File

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan with religious zeal and fervour.

Eid prayers were offered at mosques and more than 300 Eidgahs in all cities and towns of the country. Special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country while in sermons the Ulema highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr. In a rare occasion, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated on the same day across the country.

Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, special care was taken to make sure Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns while following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Security has been beefed up in different parts of the country including the federal capital to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.

In the federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers along with others.

President, prime minister extend Eid greetings

President Arif Alvi is his message on the occasion of Eid urged the nation to keep adhering to the precautionary measures as the whole world was being ravaged by the deadly COVID-19.

He said the whole nation with solidarity and precautionary measures would face the critical challenge of coronavirus.

The president added that Eid-ul-Fitr had special significance due to the holy month of Ramadan as the day heralded with the award for performing the religious obligations and strengthening the spirit of patience and sympathy.

“The day teaches us to adopt all those qualities of humanity, sacrifice and patience as a permanent part of our lives which will pave the way for earning the divine blessings,” he added.

The president further said sharing joys of this holy occasion, the day reminded them to also include the needy and deserving people in these pleasures by paying special attention to such segments of the society.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message stressed upon the nation to pay special attention to the plight of needy, neglected and down-trodden segments of society while observing the auspicious event of Eid-ul-Fitr by extending all possible support, sympathy and care.

The prime minister also emphasised upon the observance of precautionary measures and government’s devised SOPs concerning the virus as with such approach the people could save lives of their loved ones and the countrymen.

Felicitating the nation and whole Muslim world, he observed that they were fortunate ones for reaping the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan.