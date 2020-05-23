Lori Loughlin 'terrified' of going behind bars, thinks she is a 'good person'

Lori Loughlin is doing fine but is fearful of going behind bars while also being concerned for her husband

American actor Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli after pleading guilty to the college admission scandal are frightened about what follows next for them.

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, the producer is doing fine but is fearful of going behind bars while also being concerned for her husband who has been given a longer sentence than her.

"Lori is doing OK. She's hanging in there. Just thinking about the reality of the situation is frightening for her. She is also terrified for her husband who will serve longer than she will,” the report cited the source.

“Pleading guilty was never part of the plan,” the insider continues, adding that she "sees herself as a good person, so coming to terms with the huge mistakes she's made and the fact that she will do time, is crushing for her."

The couple has been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters recruited for the crew team into the University of Southern California.