Sonakshi Sinha sells art to raise funds for daily wage workers

Sonakshi Sinha sells art to raise funds for food for daily wage workers. Photo: Twitter

COVID-19 has forced numerous citizens across the world into their homes and with the severe migrant crisis reaching record heights. Many celebrities are taking up arms against the issues by donating and raising funds for those affected the most severely.

For the aid of daily wage works, Sonakshi Sinha has teamed up with Anshula Kapoor’s fundraising platform Fankind and has auctioned up her art for raising proceeds. According to the act0rs all proceeds will be given to the GiveIndia NGO, and in turn will facilitate numerous families.

The pieces up for auction include canvas paintings, hand sketches and digital prints. All pieces have been handcrafted over a large number of years and will be sold to the highest bidder.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi was quoted saying, “My family is amazed. I have been painting for some time now, but I am very possessive about my art. They were surprised and delighted that I am auctioning my art,” she admitted.

She signed off stating, “I believe art is something should share with the world, and now everyone is turning in to an artist.”