Suhana Khan stuns in latest photos from her 20th birthday

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who celebrated her 20th birthday on Friday in quarantine, shared glimpses of her pre-birthday and birthday celebrations on Instagram.



Suhana turned to Instagram and shared dazzling photos with caption, “I’m gonna be 30 in ten years.”

She also shared stunning slow motion video of herself from her residence Mannat in Mumbai.



Suhana looked ethereal in a floor-length spaghetti strap outfit.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is a childhood friend of Suhana was the first to turn to Instagram and share an adorable photo with her on her birthday penning down a heartfelt note.

Sending out birthday wishes to Suhana, Ananya wrote, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue. but u will be my little baby forever."



