Esha Gupta looks ‘back at where she started from’ during rough times

Esha Gupta looks ‘back at where I started from’ everytime she hits a rough patch. Photo: DNA India

Esha Gupta’s Bollywood debut brought on immense success for the actor and with the films that followed like Rustom, Baadshaho and Total Dhamaal her position in Bollywood only seemed to strengthen.

During her interview with Bollywood Life the actor was quoted saying, "By God's grace, every time I have a low, like a lot of actors have in their career, I just look back at where I started from. I did not have a Godfather, I did not have anyone, I don't think there's anyone remotely related to us (her family) form this industry, we don't even know anyone, like not even say a singer who's in the industry. And I'm a believer and when I look back and see the number of girls and guys who come everyday to Mumbai to try and make it in the industry, I'm like, 'God, wow...I'm fortunate!'".

During the course of the interview she also spoke about the film Humshakals. "The film had released in 2013, but it's still a part of my career, a part of my journey. I'm not ashamed of doing it or any film for that matter. I don't want to say, 'Oh...I wish I didn't do it because everything make you who you are, right? I mean, you learn from your mistakes, you fall and that's what I've learned from being an athlete all my life.”

“The thing is if I'm not first, not second, not third, I'll still be somewhere, and that's what makes you an athlete — it just always give you that hope of you now going to be better. And that's what you need to do — just be better. Just that desire of being a better version of myself has got me this far.”