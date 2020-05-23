Madhuri Dixit’s first ever single ‘Candle’ is out now

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit released her first ever single Candle on Facebook and Instagram on Saturday.



The actress turned to Twitter and shared the song. She wrote, “Happy, excited & a little nervous! Here's my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy.”

She said “#Candle out now exclusively on Facebook and Instagram. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it!”

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit, who had shared an exclusive preview of Candle recently, has announced the song will be out on May 23.

“All of us are in this together and we will definitely come out of this stronger. All we need is a little hope and positivity,” she said while referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the preview of Candle, Madhuri said, “The song Candle is about hope, something we need in large supply right now.”