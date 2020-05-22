Priyanka Chopra recalls song ‘Tinka Tinka’ from her Bollywood film ‘Karam’

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recalled song Tinka Tinka from one of her earlier films Karam, released in 2005 and also features John Abraham and Shiney Ahuja.



Taking to Instagram the Sky Is Pink star shared the video clip as she lip syncs the lyrics of Tinka Tinka.

She wrote, “Tinka Tinka is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005.”

Priyanka also revealed that when this song was released, most people thought it was Priyanka who lent her voice but in fact it was the voice of one of her favorite singers Alisha Chinai.



“For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well.”

She thanked the singer saying Thank you Alisha!!”

Priyanka Chopra is in self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas amid coronavirus lockdown in US.