Fawad Chaudhry says Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 24

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24 (Sunday) in many countries including Pakistan, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday.

Speaking in a TV programme, Fawad said according to the calendar prepared by the science ministry, this year Eid will be celebrated across the country on May 24.

The minister said the interesting thing is that the festival will be celebrated on the same day in almost all parts of the world along with Pakistan, including Indonesia, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

It is pertinent to note that a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been convened on Saturday, May 23 for Shawwal moon sighting in Karachi.

