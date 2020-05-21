Ertugrul Ghazi: Do you know a Mexican couple converted to Islam after watching the Turkish series?

Popular Turkish series "Ertugrul Ghazi" is being aired on Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The series has received overwhelming response in Pakistan, with people praising the actors who starred in key roles.

The actors have also reciprocated their feelings towards Pakistani fans and promised to visit their country in the future.

A 2019 report from the Turkish newspaper has also resurfaced on social media as the series continues to win people's hearts.

According to the report published in December, A Mexican couple converted to Islam after watching "Dirilis: Ertugrul" or "Ertugrul Ghazi".

The report said Celal Ali, the actor who plays Abdul Rahman Alp in the show, met the couple during the 22nd meeting of the Muslim American society.

It said the couple converted to Islam after Celal's speech about the hit drama series and his country.

"We were affected by Turkish TV series Resurrection: Ertuğrul and Turkey’s humanitarian activities around the world, and then decided to become Muslim," the newspaper quoted the couple as saying.



