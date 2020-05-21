Sushmita Sen looks back at Miss Universe win with captivating memories

Sushmita Sen commemorates Miss Universe win with captivating moments. Photo: Filmibeat

With over 26 years having had passed since Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title, the actress took to her YouTube channel to share important highlights from her journey.

The actress took this trip down memory lane with Alisah and Renee and her beau Rohman Shawl. Some of the most memorable life moments she remembers are buying her very first car and Alisah’s first bike. From then on it’s their previous exotic vacations and even a glimpse into the moment the 1994 Miss Universe title was announced.

She also shared the video to Twitter with the caption, “#26thAnniversary #MissUniverse1994 #India love you guys!!!”

In the video fans also get to witness Sushmita cutting a cake following her crowning moment as well as unseen pictures of her daughter. The actress concluded by thanking her fans for their support and love over the years.

Check out the video below:







