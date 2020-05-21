Deepika Padukone reveals she used to kiss Leonardo DiCaprio’s poster every night

Deepika Padukone revealed that she had numerous posters of Leonardo DiCaprio in their room

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is loved far and wide by a colossal number of people around the world.

And she may be a massive superstar now married to Ranveer Singh but the actor’s heart had belonged to Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio during her teenage years -- something all girls can undeniably relate to.

Talking to Vogue India, the Piku actor revealed that she and her sister Anisha had numerous posters of the Titanic actor in their room, which they used to kiss every night.

“My sister Anisha and I shared a room. We used to sit on that sofa... and play ‘house’ for hours. We also had several posters of Leonardo DiCaprio on the wall and made it a point to kiss him goodnight every night before going to sleep,” she said.