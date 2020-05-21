Rishi Kapoor is being missed everyday: Randhir Kapoor gives update on family

Days after the death of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor, fans, well-wishers and the family of the deceased move forward with their lives with a deep void inside.

Opening up about how the Kapoor clan is coping with the untimely loss of the veteran actor, his brother and actor Randhir Kapoor said that they miss his presence every day.

"God has been kind and the family is holding up well. We are taking one day at a time but we all miss him every day. We shared a common bond over friends, family, food, and films,” he was quoted by Pinkvilla.

Since Rishi’s passing, his grieving wife Neetu Singh and children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor, have been harking back to happy memories they shared with the star.

