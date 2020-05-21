Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's sparkling chemistry in viral dance video wins hearts

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were once a powerhouse couple during the time they dated each other.

A throwback video of the former flames is doing the rounds on the internet lately, wherein Katrina and Ranbir can be seen projecting immense chemistry while dancing together on a song from their film Jagga Jasoos.

The video was uploaded by Katrina in 2017, who captioned it as:

"The competition is on. Take your pick. Note the humility of the person on the left and the triumphant expression of the person on the right .... #JustSaying #JaggaAndJughead.' Both of them have managed to pull off the moves well, but Kat subtly pointed out how Ranbir acted out at the end of the video showing his triumph over her while she did no such thing. If you ask us, we think together, they made it look great, what do you think?"



Meanwhile, Katrina has been spending time at home during lockdown and making constant efforts to help out daily wage workers in Maharashtra as a part of her initiative and collaboration.



On the other hand, Ranbir recently lost his father Rishi Kapoor to leaukemia after an intense two-year-long battle.