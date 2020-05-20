Yasir Hussain responds to actors supporting 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Yasir Hussain has responded to the actors who have supported the government's decision to air popular Turkish series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on national TV.

The actor was recently trolled for his criticism on airing of the series.

Neelam Munir Khan, Mehwish Hayat and a couple of other actors supported the airing of the show in Urdu language.

Mehwish Hayat stressed the need to improve content of the Pakistani dramas as she praised the historical fiction series on her Twitter account.

Yasir Hussain on Tuesday took to his Instagram stories to respond to his colleagues from the entertainment industry.

"Can the actors who are saying we should improve our content improve the content when they on the set," he wrote, adding that it was not actors' jobs to improve the content.



