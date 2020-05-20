Anushka Sharma spots a ‘Dinosaur’ at her home amid lockdown

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is spending quality time with husband Virat Kohli amid the coronavirus pandemic, spotted a ‘Dinosaur’ her home.



The Zero actor turned to Instagram to share the video of the same ‘Dinosaur’.

The ‘dinosaur’ is none other than Anushka's husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma shared the hilarious video of Kohli, who could be seen enacting like a dinosaur with the walk and the roar.

She captioned the video, “I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose.”

The endearing post of the Paatal Lok producer has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. It also caught the attention of fellow industry stars including Ranveer Singh.



Earlier, the video of the couple playing cricket in their balcony amid the lockdown had gone viral on the internet.