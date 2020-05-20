Madhuri Dixit announces release date of her first ever single ‘Candle’

Indian star Madhuri Dixit, who shared an exclusive preview of her first ever single Candle recently, has announced the release date of the song.



The actress turned to Twitter and announced song Candle will be released on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

“All of us are in this together and we will definitely come out of this stronger. All we need is a little hope and positivity,” she said while referring to coronavirus pandemic.

Madhuri further said “#Candle releasing in 3 days. Stay tuned!”

Earlier sharing the preview of Candle, Madhuri said “The song Candle is about hope, something we need in large supply right now.”

Talking to Indian media, the actress said when she was growing up, music was something that played an integral part in their household that gave her the inspiration to be a part of so many amazing things in life.

