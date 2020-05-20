Mehwish Hayat extends warm wishes to Wahab Riaz after the birth of his second child

Mehwish Hayat congratulates Wahab Riaz on birth of his second daughter

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has felicitated cricketer Wahab Riaz on the birth of his second daughter Hoorain.



Wahab turned to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter saying, “My family n I just welcomed Hoorain Sikandar in to our world, my second daughter Alhumdulilah.”

“She’s in my arms as I write this tweet n my wife is smiling at me n well right next to me there is no joy comparable to blessing n mercy a beti Wish dad was around to hold her #happy”.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the cricketer tweeted.

The Load Wedding actress also took to micro-blogging site and congratulated Wahab Riaz.

She wrote, “MashaAllah bohot bohot Mubarak ho! (MashaAllah, many many congratulations to you.”