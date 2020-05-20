Nushrat Bharucha spills the beans on her lockdown birthday experience

Nushrat Bharucha spills the beans on her 2020 birthday experiences. Photo: Times of India

Nushrat Bharucha opened up about how she celebrated her birthday with her immediate family amid COVID-19. Till the time I remember, my birthdays have always been about big celebrations with all my friends and family and I have always been out of home,” the actor claimed.

She claims that her celebratory plans will not be deterred despite the current world circumstances. During an interview with Hindustan Times the actor admitted, “I have always started celebrating a day prior. I would have a party and spend time with people I love from sunrise and end it on the next day of sunrise. I am going to try doing the same but by staying at home. I plan to party with my family. My mother and I are going to to bake a cake and make some nice food and enjoy the day. All my previous birthdays were the same. I’ll remember this birthday for lifetime.”

Nushrat dubs her life in quarantine a period of “self-reflection” which has impacted her world view greatly.

“Life has taken a complete turn. We were living a certain life and we thought that things are going to be like this forever. I don’t think it’s going to like that anytime soon. We all need to reset from this and think about what is going to be our new normal after this pandemic gets over. I am blessed that I have a family together with me and also my extended family across the world are all safe.”

“The idea of getting stuck at one place isn’t frustrating me. I wish we could have a house help but I don’t have any complains. I wake up and most of my day goes in the household chores. In fact, I feel that I have taken up responsibilities. But I am worried about is what life is going to be like once the lockdown opens and I don’t think anyone has answer to that.”