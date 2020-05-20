Bushra Ansari frames 'five generations' in one picture, throwback photo wins hearts

Veteran Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has shared a throwback photo of ‘five generations together’ in one frame and the endearing post has won the hearts of fans.



Bushra Ansari, who celebrated her 64th birthday this week, turned to Instagram and shared an endearing photo with grandmother, mother, daughter and granddaughter.

She wrote, “14 saal huye..my grand maa n we all took her to a studio for this great image..(14 years ago, we all took my grandmother to the studio for this great image)”

“FIVE GENERATIONS TOGATHER..AND she left us almost 10 yrs ago..miss u grand maa,” she added.



Earlier, this week Bushra Ansari celebrated her 64th birthday with daughter Nariman Ansari and grandchildren at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a sweet photo of herself with her daughter and grandchildren, Bushra wrote, “My birthday became happy with my kids. Nariman Ansari and sherazade Umar..u made my even.”



