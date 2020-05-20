Kareena Kapoor on Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and how her life changed between two films

Kareena Kapoor spoke about her equation she had with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood's former couple Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had been hailed as one of the loved in the industry.

And speaking about the equation she had with her Jab We Met costar, Kareena during a recent interview detailed how at that point in time, she saw her life changing for the better.

“I was shooting for a film called Tashan which was a YRF film and I was giving Jab We Met a kind of treatment that listen, I am working with Yash Raj Films. I am doing a film with Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. I am playing the main part. I have become size zero, I have lost weight. I am going to wear a bikini and I am going to kill it. That was my vibe on the set of Jab We Met (sic)," she said.

"(I was like) My main passion project (Tashan) is going to make me and I am going to be like Kill Bill. I am going to kill it. This...(Jab We Met) I am just shooting. I was like I am just mouthing the lines and it is fun. But that's the film (Tashan) that is going to kill it. It will change my life and I am going to be like Uma Thurman of Kill Bill (sic),” she adds.

Opening up about her costar Shahid, Kareena said: "Shahid was the one who said that I should hear the script of the film. He was like, 'It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.' He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film (sic)."

"Of course, after that destiny had its own plans and life took its course. A lot happened between this film (Jab We Met) and Tashan. We all went in separate ways and the beauty of this movie (Jab We Met) came out of it (sic)," she continued.

"I met Saif (during Tashan). I actually thought that that (Tashan) was going to change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him (sic)."